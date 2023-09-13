HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Horizon Goodwill opened their doors here for its quarterly community outreach, a popular way to help deliver services to those in need.

Whatever customers might need, they can probably find it with Goodwill’s help. It is a way to connect and reach out to the community.

“We are trying to connect the dots for everyone,” Adam Sewell with Horizon Goodwill, said. “Not just employers but community services too.”

Something as basic as a haircut, for instance. Redd, who prefers to go by his last name only, is the owner of a local barber shop. He closed shop Wednesday to help Goodwill and deliver generosity from the heart.

“It feels good to give back and mainly do my part,” Redd said. “Not just take money. This is my opportunity to give back.”

There is outreach too for something as important as health insurance.

Lisa Lundquist with the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) said she is looking for a bilingual English and Spanish speakers to help get the message out about health insurance “to our Hispanic neighbors.”

Even Starbucks added a little something extra to their coffee today.

“We’re not only helping today with coffee but with interview prep,” Angela Batista said. “It’s something frequently taught in schools but people can be very nervous about it.”

Feeling under the weather today? The Meritus mobile health clinic has partnered with Goodwill for the community walk-in. Beth Fields-Dowdell with Meritus, said the “doctor’s office on wheels” can do anything from physical examinations to whatever the client needs help with.

“One of our missions at Meritus is to improve the health of our community,” Fields-Dowdell said. “We are doing that by removing barriers, bridging gaps and bringing care to people where they are.”

Horizon Goodwill will be holding similar community outreach events in both Martinsburg, W.Va. and Front Royal, Va.