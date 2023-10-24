HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Horizon Goodwill Industries is targeting underserved communities outside the City of Hagerstown as part of its new outreach to help find housing for the homeless or those at risk of eviction.

The outreach also aims to help fund jobs for the unemployed and make health care available to those seeking medical, or mental health services.

It is all part of a new mobile vehicle outreach by Horizon Goodwill that will even provide transportation for those in need. Case managers on board will even assist with securing social services.

“We are meeting people where they are in the community,” Sharnae Deshields with Horizon Goodwill, said. “This mobile van allows us to go on the outskirts of the community where people have less access to the resources that we offer in the city.”

Hagerstown Mayor Takesha Martinez, said people can even use the van to fill out job or Medicare applications.

“If you need a computer to apply for food stamps, you can do that on this mobile unit,” Martinez continued.

Funding for the van was made possible by a grant from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services along with help from the Hagerstown Department of Community and Economic Development.