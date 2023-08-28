WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Not since the Blair Witch Project and Gods and Generals, has western Maryland been the setting for a major motion picture.

Though some independent film producers have found locations in Washington County to be worthy of the big screen.

The Farmhouse is a suspenseful horror film shot in such remote locations outside Hagerstown, like Boonsboro and Rohrersville. As producer, Dom Dimercurio, said, movies shot in the county can “compete with the best.”

“This team has a superb ability to make a low budget film look like real good quality that you could not tell the difference,” Dimercurio said. “To me, that is amazing.”

Peter Paul Calafiura with R Street Films is excited for the film.

“One day Dom shared with me the script for The Farmhouse,” he said. “I said, ‘this is spectacular. This film needs to be made.'”

Clark Furlong stars in the suspenseful horror about a lost treasure on an abandoned farm. While searching, they are trapped in a deadly game of survival against a band of local thugs.

“A group of friends chase down a treasure,” Furlong said. “When they get there they are very surprised at what they find. It is much more than what they thought it was going to be.”

Laura White who has been consulting on the project said she is excited to be in a local, small town.

“Being in a small town, it is nice to bring to light what we have to offer,” White said.

The film is expected to be released early next year.