HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Inflation is taking a toll on all of us but, according to a recent study, the impact is affecting some families more than others.

Circana Market Research said economic trends are creating a “wealth gap” and households earning $50,000 a year and less are suffering most. Some of the issue is fueled by retailers’ focus on consumers with more disposable income, rebranding products and services as “premium,” with a higher price tag.

“Everything is going up,” said Brenda McCray, who was shopping in Hagerstown. “I am on a fixed income and prices are going up, gas is going up, insurance. Everything is going up.”

As interest rates increase, lower-income households are finding access to credit increasingly difficult, creating an additional challenge.





