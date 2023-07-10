HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It may be summer break for college-bound students but freshman orientation is just weeks away.

Many are rethinking the value of a college degree and are opting for trade school instead.

For Baylee Gauthier, she has decided not to go the traditional route. She is taking classes to become a nurse practitioner. She said there are no electives, and she is singularly focused on job skills.

“As a student you work really hard for your degree and you put a lot of time and effort into it,” Gauthier said. “When you go to get hired all they really want is somebody who can do the job.”

Gauthier is a part of a national trend where more people are opting to pass on four years of college.

Nathan Fink is is a aeronautics trades student at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) campus and said, “the airline industry is starving right now for people across the board.”

“A lot of other industries that require heavy equipment mining, for example, they’ll hire people to this kind of work,” Fink said.

Delta Airlines is the latest in the aviation industry to require pilots to have a bachelor’s degree.

“If you want to pick up some college along the way you can do that,” Fink said. “But there’s no pressure for some large state school and being in debt $100,000 or anything like that.”



Like Fink, Gauthier thinks she sees the bottom line in today’s workforce.

“At the end of the day they just want someone who is going to do the job and do it well,” Gauthier said.