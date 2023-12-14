SHARPSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — It was more than a century and a half ago, but a raid on an arsenal in Harpers Ferry, W.Va. led to the end of slavery in the United States.

John Brown was executed by hanging for being an abolitionist, but his cry for freedom still rings loudly.

It was December of 1859 that Brown was put to death after leading his band of abolitionists on the raid to protest slavery.

“He was absolutely and passionately committed to the idea that Black people and white people could work together and along side each other in equality and friendship and brotherhood,” said historian Doug Dobbs.

Brown was a “fringe radical in his day,” Dobbs said but insistent that slavery was wrong. It led to the Civil War fought on the Antietam Battlefield, not far from the Maryland home where Brown plotted his raid.

Ed Milaskis is the author of John Brown to James Brown, an account of the abolitionist’s inspiration to the popularity of rhythm and blues music.

“Brown helped drive the virtues of voter registration, Constitutional awareness, literacy program and oratorical contests for a free people,” Milaskis said.

“All the things Brown advocated became reality eventually,” Dobbs said. “Some of his ideas are in the Constitution of the United States.”

Brown was convicted by a Jefferson County, W.Va. grand jury after just 45 minutes of deliberation.