HAGERSTOWN. Md. (DC News Now) — The Jonathan Street neighborhood here is eager to proceed with plans emanating from a $2.5 million state grant approved by Governor Wes Moore.

The funds will develop the Johnson Community Center, which is in need of structural repair.

Retired judge David Young, who grew up in the neighborhood and serves on the center board, has a vision for a dynamic community resource for students to have access to a computer lab and recreation opportunities.

“We want it to be an empowerment center,” said Young. “For after-school programs that are so important. We want it to be broad in scope and community-focused.”

At one time the center was the YMCA in town. It was built in 1847 as a schoolhouse.