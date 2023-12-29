HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Celebration preparations to usher in the new year are under way across the world. One Hagerstown donut shop’s employees are getting ready to make 500 dozen donuts in one night.

What started as a small gathering to bring in the new year eight years ago has now become one of the biggest events in downtown Hagerstown and an even busier day for Krumpe’s Do-Nut shop.

“We have to allow at least two hours to bag, we have to allow about five hours to produce, an hour before that, pre-production time and then you put a little wiggle room in there, so that’s where we would start 7 to 8 hours,” Fred Krumpe, the co-owner of Krumpe’s, said.

The whole team takes part in every step — from making the dough to cutting, frying, glazing and even packing.

“It’s a lot when we start, takes a whole team of people to start at noon that day and keep going just to make sure they’re as fresh as possible,” Rhett Carter said. “We don’t make them days in advance, that’s also why it takes so long.”

The work doesn’t stop when the donuts are done. Krumpe’s is also responsible for dropping the donut during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We’ll send three truckloads up to the square and we’ll have as many of our team as we can down there plus some employees that have left but come back for special events,” Krumpe said.

Through all the hustle, the end result is worth it to see everyone enjoying their donuts. The Krumpe’s New Year’s donut drop will be held on December 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.