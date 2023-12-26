WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Finding parking is becoming a big headache for truckers and creating quite a challenge for the nation’s transportation system.

Many drivers say there is no convenient place to park for mandatory rest hours on their shifts and it is becoming more expensive.

“By the time you finish the day there’s no parking,” said Chris Belu, an Atlanta-based driver.

Especially around the major interstates. In Washington County, both I-70 and I-81 service the growing footprint of warehouses in the e-commerce economy.

“You either have to pay for parking out of pocket,” said Belu, “pay $20 a night for parking. Multiply that by six or seven days.”

Federal transportation officials see no short-term solutions.

“A lot of cops are telling us where we can and cannot park,” said Richard Meek, a long-hauler. “There’s simply not enough parking for truckers.”

Acres of warehouse property are off limits to truckers for parking; only loading and unloading of goods.

“We have to park on the side of the interstate on the exit ramps where we have no facilities to use the restroom or wash up and get ready to go to sleep or start our runs in the morning,” said Belu. “Even then we get harassed by law enforcement.”

The American Trucking Association says time spent looking for a rest area amounts to a 12 percent pay cut per driver.

“If you can’t park overnight at your shipper or receiver,” said Meek, “you’re pretty much forced to go to a rest area or truck stop and that makes it much harder for us.”

A bill on Capitol Hill with $750 million in funding would help create parking for truckers.