WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Currently, 38 states have safe harbor protections in place for sex trafficking survivors. To many people’s surprise, Maryland is not included in that list.

Lawmakers and advocates are working to get a bill passed in order to protect survivors.

“As survivors of sex trafficking, we are still just people, and we are still members of the community and we have so much that we can give,” Beth Bowman said.

Beth Bowman is a survivor of sex trafficking and was perplexed that Maryland does not have a law protecting sex trafficking survivors from being prosecuted for crimes that were committed during that time.

“I was genuinely surprised, just given how progressive Maryland seems to be on so many things that we’re still arresting children as prostitutes even though the federal legislation says that they can’t be,” Bowman explained.

According to a 2020 University of Maryland, Safe Center for Human Trafficking Survivors Report, about 265 people were victims of human trafficking, and of that number about twelve percent were minors. Elizabeth Kimbel has been working for five years to help get this bill off the ground.

“Once it is, placed in law, it will divert children from being further traumatized by the system into restorative services that they deserve that are available,” Kimbel explained.

The law also provides more resources to be made available for survivors to start a new life.

“We not only have to address it from the criminal justice side and the safe harbor legislation and all of that, but we have to provide services that help a survivor to see their inherent worth,” Bowman said.

The bill is currently under consideration in the state senate. If passed it would take effect on October first.