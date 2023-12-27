WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Registered voters in the western region of Washington County have filed a lawsuit claiming they are unfairly denied access to early voting in the 2024 elections.

The lawsuit is now heading to court.

The Maryland Board of Elections rejected a third voting center for Washington County last fall.

The only two early voting centers are in Hagerstown at the public library and the Board of Elections office on Virginia Avenue. Others in the county felt left out.

“Why duplicate two stations, two voting sites, a mile and a half away from one another?” asked Michael Barnes, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “It really disenfranchises other people around the county.”

Voters in Hancock were impacted.

“The distance between Hancock and Virginia Avenue, that’s a big distance,” said Patrick Leone, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “That’s almost 25 miles.”

Barnes thinks Washington County could provide a shuttle bus service to the Board of Elections locations for early voting.

Leone noted that voter turnout in Hagerstown, with its two early voting sites, is relatively low anyway.

“If you look at the last two elections, those early voting centers rarely got used,” said Leone.

Plaintiffs in the suit will insist that the entire western region of the county has no convenient access to an early location.

The appeal is expected to be heard in early February.