WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County School Board held a joint session with the county commissioners on Tuesday to decide priorities for the academic year.

The meeting coincides with the start of the new session of the Maryland General Assembly, which will revisit the sweeping “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” a reform plan for public schools.

Linda Murray, who serves on the Washington County school board, said inflation is driving up operating costs. That includes the cost to retain good teachers and school service personnel.

“We need to recruit and retain qualified employees,” said Murray. “That takes adequate funding. I am looking at the state blueprint as the way to do that.”

The plan revamps programs from Head Start to professional development to student competency standards.