HANCOCK, Md. (DC News Now) — For many small towns in Maryland, rebuilding after tough economic times can be challenging.

In the western Maryland community of Hancock, there are hopes a new cannabis factory can revive the town’s business climate.

Generations ago, Hancock was a blue-collar town with thousands of manufacturing jobs. Over the years, the town’s fortune has changed.

“We get a lot of people for rails-to-trails that come into town but we actually need them to be on Main Street,” William Weller, the owner of a boutique in Hancock, said. “That’s where we’re trying to bring things back to life.”

For the past seven years, Harvest Health, a medical marijuana firm in town, has been working to revitalize Main Street. Though business owner John Schriever says that alone will not bring the town back.

“In order for Hancock to be what it was people have to take action supporting what they believe can happen,” Schriever said.

Weller says the task of reviving of the town is daunting.

“Grants can maybe attract more business here but it’s a long road to reach that success,” Weller said.

Schriever insists success must come from within.

“I think the first step is this town believing in itself,” Schriever said. “Believing in its people. Without a belief, without a vision, there’s no hope for anything to come to fruition.”