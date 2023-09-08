WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police said it arrested a man for driving impaired and after a crash involving a moped that killed two people.

Trooper said they received a report about the incident on westbound Route 40, west of Garland Groh shortly before 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found Nicole Marie Cain, 20, and Evan Alexander Cain, 20 of Hagerstown dead.

Investigators said that Joseph Donald Guessford III, 43, of Hagerstown was driving a pickup truck that hit the Cains’ moped.

Guessford was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and then taken to the Maryland State Police’s Hagerstown Barrack for processing.