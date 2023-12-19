HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man in North Carolina on Tuesday for shooting and killing a man in Pennsylvania and leaving his body in Hagerstown.

Washington County police called the Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday at around 6:55 p.m. Officials said that the body of 20-year-old Isiah Clark was found in the area of Terrapin Park in Hagerstown with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said that two women called 911 to report that the shooting happened in the 14000 block of Ditto Rd. in Montgomery Township in Franklin County, Pa.

Investigators learned the women lived there with Clark, a man named Shane Adrian Bradley and several other people.

It was alleged that Bradley and Clark had a minor verbal altercation when Bradley shot Clark with a single round from a pistol.

Police said Bradley then forced another man to help him put Clark’s body into his car. The two women and the man were forced into the vehicle, and Bradley then drove to Terrapin Park, where police believe Bradley took Clark’s body from the car and freed the two women.

Bradley and the man fled the scene.

Maryland State Police later found the man unharmed.

Bradley was charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and tampering with evidence.

He was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals in Greensboro, N.C. at about 2:30 p.m. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania at a later date.

The investigation was still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 264-5161.