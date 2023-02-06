HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon.

The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the vehicle, they found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, dead. Latimer appeared to have gunshot wounds to his body.

Police said in a news release Monday that they believed that incident was an isolated one. They added that they were not releasing any more information at that time because of the ongoing investigation.

The Hagerstown Police Department asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact Det. Vogel at (301) 790-3700, Ext. 241 or email the detective at dvogel@hagerstownpd.org.