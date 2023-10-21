WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said Pedro Argote’s car was found in Williamsport.

WCSO said Saturday afternoon that there was “significant police presence” as Argote’s silver Mercedes was found on Bottom Road, near a wooded area.

Argote is believed to be involved in Thursday night’s deadly shooting of the Washington County Circuit Judge Andrew Wilkinson. The judge was found shot at the driveway of his home in Hagerstown before he died later in the hospital.

At a news conference on Friday morning, Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said Wilkinson gave custody of Argote’s children to Argote’s wife.

Anyone with information on Argote’s whereabouts should contact police immediately and be alert as the search for him continues.