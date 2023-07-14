HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Since the legalization of marijuana in Maryland, business has been booming at dispensaries.

Due to that boom, businesses that grow cannabis are growing it themselves.

Chantelle Elsner is the senior vice president of commercial operations for Terrascend, a marijuana-producing plant in Hagerstown. She said since cannabis became legal for recreational use, the business had to produce about 1.5 to two times more product to keep up with the demand in its six retail stores.

“We continue to drive by, matching our supply to the increased demand and have the ability to do so relatively quickly, as we’re scaling our facility in Hagerstown to meet the increase in demand,” Elsner said.

She said they immediately began amping up production when Maryland announced its plans to legalize recreational marijuana.

“We also expanded our cultivation facility and increased our partnerships in the state to meet the growing demand,” Elsner said.

As prepared as the business felt, Elsner said the demand around Independence Day alone left a mark, but the company is committed to meeting the new landscape.

“Opening up on July 4th weekend, there was obviously a huge spike in sales and volume and a need for product across the broader market,” Elsner said. “We’re in huge stores, so we’re just continuing to analyze it, stay close to it, stay close to our customers, most importantly and our patients, to ensure that what we’re producing meets their needs.”