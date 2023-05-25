HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Addiction recovery was the center of attention for Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on his Thursday morning visit to Washington County.

The AG stopped by Brooke’s House which provides counseling, education, skills training, and job placement for women on their way to sobriety.

Brown says Brooke’s House can be a model for such programs across the state.

“It says a lot about the A G that he’s willing to come to western Maryland and visit us and really get to know what’s going on in terms of recovery for substance abuse,” said Frank Vincent, clinical director for the Hagerstown-based program. “We’re very honored to have him today.”

The ladies of Brooke’s House have also launched several entrepreneurial ventures in Hagerstown such as a coffee shop and thrift store.