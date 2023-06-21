WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A small gesture of appreciation is being extended to Maryland first responders from the state Department of Natural Resources.

Police, firefighters, and EMS workers all qualify for a $40 discount on their annual park pass and a ten percent discount on boat rentals and all park concessions. It is a way for the state to say “thank you.”

“State parks in particular really appreciate our first responders and all they do to keep us and our parks safe,” said Emily Bard with the Greenbrier State Park staff. “The Maryland Park Service is so happy to offer this discount to our first responders who do so much for our community and our parks.”

The state DNR also offers discounts to seniors 62 and older and special discounts for youth groups making camping reservations during the summer months.