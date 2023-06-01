HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown woman is $2 million richer after winning a Maryland Lottery scratch-off she purchased at Hub City Liquor.

The woman, who wanted to stay anonymous, seemed to be on a winning streak as she won $100 on a lottery ticket, then took $30 of those winnings and put it on another ticket — which landed her the $2 million.

“This is just a small store and it’s never happened like this before,” said Bon Chea, owner of Hub City Liquors. “It’s great to have one of our customers have this kind of luck. It’s really great to have someone get the big money winner like this one.”

The winner plans to buy a new house and a new car with her winnings, according to the Maryland Lottery.