WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Through Connect Maryland, the state is working to close the digital divide by funding internet providers to build new broadband networks specifically for households currently without service.

“We have to ensure that those same assets that are accessed today through the school system are in libraries and places that have been connected are also accessible at home,” the Secretary for the Department of Housing and Community Development Jake Day said.

The Connect Maryland initiative will allow households to have improved access to broadband internet, including in rural parts of Washington County.

“I live out in the country, so it’s hard to get too many options,” Todd Shroud said.

Shroud lives in a rural part of Washington County. He said that although he is happy with his internet service, he would like to see some competition. He added that he thinks the different options would benefit entrepreneurs.

“I do flipping on eBay and all kinds of things,” Shroud said. “You can’t do that without the internet, so it really can open doors for entrepreneurs to be able to start their own business very easily if you’ve got internet, without it it’s pretty tough.”

“This funding helps to pay for the infrastructure that will… ideally bury fiber to make those high-speed broadband connections to unserved locations,” Day explained.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development estimated that all Marylanders will be fully connected by 2026.