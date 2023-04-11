WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Natural Resources police said they charged a man and a boy for hunting turkeys illegally.

Police said they were patrolling the Hancock area in Washington County when they saw 57-year-old Jeffrey McCarty and a 15-year-old boy hunting turkeys on private property.

Officers said McCarty and the teen did not have permission to hunt on the property. Additionally, in Maryland, spring turkey hunting season doesn’t start until April 18, and youth turkey season doesn’t begin until April 15.

Police said McCarty was hunting with a .223 rifle, although Maryland only allows hunting with shotguns, crossbows, vertical bows, or air guns that shoot arrows or bolts during the spring. They also said McCarty admitted to harvesting a turkey a month before on another property.

The boy illegally killed a buck in November of last year.

Police said they plan to charge McCarty once they finalize their investigation. They said the boy also will be charged through Juvenile Services. Police added that they seized the firearms and all hunting equipment due to violations.