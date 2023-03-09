HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It is not a new challenge, but Maryland is taking an innovative approach to confronting the opioid epidemic.

Former Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller now serves as a special adviser on opioid crisis intervention for the state. The statewide focus is now working with local communities.

Washington County’s Director of Behavioral Health Vicki Sterling said that meeting the crisis head-on starts with “talking to our youth about the dangers of prescription pain medicine and addressing mental health factors because they’re the individuals at risk of using substances later in life.”

A focus of public health professionals across the country now is the alarming rise of accidental opioid deaths and fatalities from poisonings, unrelated to prescription overdoses.