WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many, even three years later.

Food banks are among the organizations still feeling the effects.

“It was critical of strong communication between government and communities to effectively leverage the resources that were coming through the federal government to support our residents,” Co-chair for Maryland Food System Resiliency Council, Heather Bruskin, said.

The Maryland Food System Resiliency Council is designed to bridge the gap between government officials and food service providers to help residents access food.

“Demand for services is higher than ever and part of that is because the federal resources that had been in place during the pandemic are scaling back and ending but our local jurisdictions are also feeling the pressure of this increased demand,” Bruskin said.

Food banks such as the Washington County Community Action Council, have had to cut down their food donations to Maryland residents, due to the effects of the pandemic and increase in grocery store prices.

“We’ve had to decrease a little bit and had to take one day away from our normal food pantry distribution [schedule] so, we do not operate on Fridays any longer to kind of help with the flow of food coming in and out of the door,” Director of Case Management, Theresa Searcy said.

Although food banks have made small recoveries since the end of COVID-19, the need for food has grown.

“The need has increased since before COVID, even during COVID, Searcy said. “We’ve seen the need increase, especially with other benefits in Maryland decreasing, more people have had to visit pantries than they have in the past.”

The Washington County Community Action Council said the food they have will most likely last them until the fall.