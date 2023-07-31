HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — In the Hagerstown area and neighboring West Virginia, where the eastern panhandle is experiencing explosive growth, there is a focus on small business driving the economy.

Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman has her finger on the pulse of commerce in both large and small communities.

“I love hearing how much small business operators love doing business with their local customers,” she said. “We are a large region here in the State of Maryland so we always look forward to working with our neighbors in West Virginia and surrounding communities.”

Getting young business students to grow the region is what Jim Dovel does at Shepherd University’s Small Business Development Center, just across the state line in West Virginia.

“We work to bring entrepreneurship into the college environment where we have really smart people,” Dovel said. “I think it’s really important.”

Students like Amy Porter tracks businesses from head to toe.

“Working in the applied business lab, we did everything from working on mock-up business plans to financial projections to marketing plans to lots of social media and lots of design work,” Porter said.

Lierman said she is working on tax incentives for small business that she will propose to the Maryland General Assembly when lawmakers reconvenes in January.