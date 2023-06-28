HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) –The Maryland State Department of Natural Resources is holding a series of community forums to help deal with potential flooding triggered by climate change.

As Christine Conn with the DNR explains, “We’re seeing more storms and they are more intense, more frequent. As a result, she said, “they are more damaging.”

Conn led a public forumTuesday night to hear residents share their concerns about flooding impacts on their homes, parks, roads, and neighborhoods. The forum focused on the Hamilton Run tributary.

“There’s a lot of erosion behind my home,” said Tom Borum from the Potomac Heights neighborhood. “Large trees have half their roots exposed into the creek and some fall onto my property.”

Conn said she can relate to Borum’s concerns.

“Businesses and homes along the flood plain are more at risk,” Conn said.

But Conn hopes the state can get ahead of these risks.

“We’re seeing a lot of impact from flooding on how people work and live and travel,” Conn explains. “With climate change, we’ll see a lot more challenges.”

Borum said he “has a significant stake in all this because I border the creek. What we’re doing at this community forum is a good thing, a right thing to do.”

The DNR has an app so residents can track stages of flooding and can be safe from storm damage and high tides.

The department will be holding forums like this one in Hagerstown around the state.