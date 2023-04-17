SMITHSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One of Maryland’s treasures is its collection of small towns. In Washington County, several of them are taking spring cleaning pretty seriously.

Smithsburg was preparing for its town festival, Smithsburg Days. People outside of the town may not know about it.

“A lot of people usually don’t know what Smithsburg Days is,” said Kaitlyn David. “It’s a great crafts show, and with some attention, they’ll come.”

David said she is excited about how the “Main Street Maryland” grant program will improve the streetscape of many small towns. The program is designed to help the communities “spruce up.”

“I would like to finish painting the outside of my building and do the repointing of my brickwork as well,” said Jamie Fogle, a salon owner and avid supporter of the arts in Smithsburg schools.

Fogle said that the Main Street program will help her brighten her storefront and add some life to her mom-and-pop small business.

“We help with projects that make the exterior of your property look beautiful and bring about revitalization that’s hitting these small towns now,” said Kathyrn Gratton with the Maryland Rural Development Corporation.

Boonsboro is another Washington County town that will benefit from the Main Street program.

“We’re a very quaint small town,” said Bryan Wachtel, Boonsboro town clerk. “It’s quaint and an amazing place to raise a family. We have lots of small businesses downtown that mind the community, and everybody rallies behind each other.”

Gratton said the program not only improves the look of each town, but it also helps promote tourism.

Williamsport is another Washington County town expected to get funding, just in time for the warm-weather visitors who take advantage of the town’s access to the C&O Canal.

Funding is available June 1.