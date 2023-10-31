WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Highway Administration said it started its dual bridge replacement over Creek Road on I-68.

Officials said the project would cost an estimated $18.2 million and would replace the two bridges in Hancock.

The original bridges were constructed in 1978 and are nearing the end of their service life. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Officials said that the construction will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 68, which will be reduced to a single lane.

If drivers find themselves in need of any kind of roadside assistance, the highway administration said they may dial #77.

For a complete list of Highway Administration projects, you can visit the project portal.