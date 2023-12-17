WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew said it rescued a woman after she fell off a 50 ft cliff along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

While on scene, crews were able to find the woman and fire personnel at the base of the cliff.

A helicopter was requested to conduct an aerial rescue of the woman due to her deteriorating condition.

The troopers obtained the report from Fire/EMS personnel and treated the woman’s injuries while securing her into a “PEP Bag.”

The woman was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore for the treatment of her injuries.