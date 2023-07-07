HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — More than 11,000 vehicles were stolen in Maryland last year, according to the state’s Vehicle Theft Prevention Council.

Maryland State Police said leaving keys in the car or leaving the car unlocked are the most common factors contributing to the spike in vehicle thefts.

“I’m really concerned,” Leroy Dawson said. “I keep my car parked in the driveway but I keep my gate locked.”

Dawson says he is looking into other security measures for his car.

“I’m looking into a lock for the steering wheel,” he said.

At a shop on Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown, Brian Gordon helps drivers with vehicle security.

“We can install a system that connects to your horn, your parking lights and put a six-tone siren in to make sure we attract attention to the car that somebody’s trying to make an attempt [at stealing],” Gordon said.

To avoid vehicle theft, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises people to:

Park in well-lit places at night.

Make sure all windows are closed and doors are locked.

Take or hide all valuables.

Always take the car keys and never leave the vehicle running unattended.

Vehicle theft is up is 25% nationwide over the past four years, according to data from Maryland State Police.