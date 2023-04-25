HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Theatre has been a cultural landmark in downtown Hagerstown for more than a century.

It has successfully come through decades of challenges — the most recent coming from the COVID shutdown.

The stage was dark for a while, but now — after repeated cancellations and rescheduling acts month after month — Executive Director Jessica Green says the Maryland Theatre is again gaining momentum.

“We’re hosting a variety of events, plays, comedians, the end of the school year typical student events, pageants, dance recitals, concerts — you name it,” said Green.

The historic auditorium seats 1,300 and is home to the Miss Maryland pageant, which will be held this year on June 21.