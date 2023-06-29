HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Get ready to shell out more when you pay for gas in Maryland. The state’s gas tax goes up to 47 cents per gallon on July 1. Diesel fuel will be slightly more expensive.

So what do drivers in Maryland think?

“I’ll just have to see what my gas costs look like after a week and I’ll kind of go from there,” Justin Parrott, who commutes to Columbia six days a week, said.

Nelson Soliva lives in Hagerstown, Md. and said that raising any new tax is a “really bad idea.”

“It is such an irony the tax hike will coincide with Independence Day because we fought for our taxes to go away and now we’re celebrating the holiday and we’re going to raise taxes,” Soliva said.

Brenda Swope said she “will be traveling less and this summer not go as far.”

Maryland passed a law requiring all cars and light trucks sold in the state in 2035 to be electric vehicles.