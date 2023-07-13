HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It may seem like a long way off for Maryland drivers but by 2035, all cars and light trucks registered in the state must be electric.

The American Lung Association says carbon pollution is a public health emergency, and poor air quality is adding anxiety over climate change.

Hagerstown resident, Frank Palmer, says he doesn’t like the change.

“Change is good for the better part but I just don’t see electric making it,” he said. “I really don’t.”

Experts say that communities of color and low-income neighborhoods are disproportionately affected by the unhealthy air quality.

“If the government says we have to drive electric cars I’m fine with that,” says Hagerstown resident Mahmoud Elbamay.

“I mean we have in Maryland emissions tests every two years [and] I have to go for an emissions test and if that passes I’m good,” says another resident, Jim Kline.

Though even with the planned mandate, there is an exemption for heavy trucks. According to another Hagerstown local, Guy Greene, that is a huge loophole.

“All these warehouses they’re building around here, all these trucks are coming to that,” Greene said. “What does that do?”

Bo Higgins of Clear Spring, Md. says he pumps his van with fuel.

“I think the switch is a good thing but it is way too early to be demanding it,” Higgins said.

Critics of Gov. Wes Moore’s plan, like 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, say that on this issue he is “out of the mainstream with Marylanders.”