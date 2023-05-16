HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — May is National Bicycle Safety Month and with warmer weather, more riders are out on their bikes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that roads that are designed for both motor vehicles and bicycles actually have better safety records than roads that are exclusively for motor vehicles.

But there are rules of the road regardless of where you drive.

“Riding with bright-colored clothes is important,” said Jamie Broward with Mercury Endurance Bicycle Shop. “You should have flashing lights front and rear and everybody should wear a helmet. Maryland law is 16 and under but we recommend them to everyone.”

“If it’s something you wouldn’t do with your car, you shouldn’t do it with your bike,” Broward added.

He also recommends your helmet be fitted properly.