Takesha Martinez, left, is settling into her new role as mayor of Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown’s new mayor Takesha Martinez delivered her first State of the City address on Tuesday.

She addressed a packed house at the Maryland Theatre to rally her city on a number of fronts.

“We have to talk like a team, think like a team, move like a team and work together like a team,” said Martinez.

Martinez has been on the job for less than a month, but she already has some specific ideas for the future of the city. Her agenda is broad-based support in City Hall and neighborhoods across town.

She also wants to grow small business downtown.

“Hagerstown is challenging and especially with the workforce right now,” said Jovann Carter, owner of the Dog House eatery on S. Potomac Avenue. “It’s hard to find people to work.”

Carter is the type of entrepreneur Hagerstown is courting.

“We have a lot of businesses moving into the city and being successful and showing some profit,” said Paul Frey, president and CEO of the Greater Hagerstown Chamber of Commerce.

Frey is supporting Carter and small business investors like him. He also sees a role for the city to support a growing economy.

“There’s a need for housing because we have people moving to the area but they need somewhere to live so housing, water and sewer are a concern,” said Frey. “We have to do that work.”

Mayor Martinez has an agenda for improved housing, better public safety, a vibrant arts and entertainment district, community development and neighborhood beautification.