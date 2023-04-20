HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland General Assembly recently wrapped up its 2023 session, and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller is traveling across the state to update citizens on legislative action and hold listening sessions.

Her focus in Washington County today is addiction recovery. Miller visited Brooke’s House, a center for women battling substance use disorder. Miller heard from those on the front lines fighting the drug abuse crisis.

Joining the Lt. Governor was Emily Keller, the former Hagerstown mayor who now is special secretary for opioid response.

“We are working on solutions to address opioid addiction,” Lt. Governor Miller said. “We are fighting substance abuse.”

Secretary Keller says her focus is “people who are in early recovery. Their perspective is important.”

At Brooke’s House, director Kevin Simmers said, “it is nice to know that Lt. Governor Miller is not taking this crisis lightly.

Miller is visiting all 23 counties and Baltimore City as a follow-up to the legislative session which concluded earlier this month.