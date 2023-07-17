WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland officials have issued a warning to keep people safe in and near the water.

The state Department of Natural Resources says there have been five boating-related deaths and eight drownings related to swimming this summer.

Police and park rangers caution those on the water to wear well-fitting life jackets, refrain from alcohol consumption, follow speed and navigation rules, avoid fast-moving water, avoid swimming alone and be careful around dams and waterfalls.

“Public safety is the priority of our agency, and officers will be conducting boating safety patrols and engaging waterway users in conversation and education,” Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Catherine Medellin said.

Medellin reminds visitors of water recreation areas to avoid areas where swimming and boating is strictly prohibited.