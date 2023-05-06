HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — If getting to the Big Apple this weekend isn’t in your plans, but you crave a Broadway performance, students at a middle school in Hagerstown have a theatric production you are sure to enjoy.

These Western Heights Middle School students are ready for their curtain call for “Shrek the Musical.”

“The humor is very blatant and sarcastic,” said Shrek — played by Lyrahgray Qunell. “I really like the humor, and I think others will like the humor in the play.”

Eileen Alverado plays Donkey in Shrek and predicted that “the audience will really like the music, the acting. A lot of this play involves interacting with the audience.”

Angel Greene is a teacher at Western Heights.

“To have those kids audition to be in a production when they’ve never done it before, that’s a great feeling. That makes me proud,” Greene said.

The performance has a message for the audience.

“The best part of Shrek is about embracing who you are,” said Shawna Sunday, director of the production. “It’s who you are.”

You can tell the performers are having a good time.

“What I enjoy most about doing this performance is definitely my classmates,” said Ivy Hendershot, who plays Princess Fiona. “Everyone, we all just work together. We’re a team. We always stick out for each other.”

Is Broadway on the horizon?

“That’s the goal,” said Hendershot. “I would love to be on Broadway.”

If you miss the opening night performances Friday at Western Heights Middle School, you can catch the Saturday night show at 5 p.m.