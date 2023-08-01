HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite the hot temperatures, folks in Hagerstown have a new incentive to get outdoors and have some fun.

Improvements for Wheaton Park began six months ago but were quickly completed in time for neighborhood fun.

The park is a recreation center for the Jonathan Street neighborhood. It has basketball courts, a cooling station, tennis courts and a pavilion.

Mayor Tekisha Martinez was ready to celebrate completion of the renovations, a project with a $430,000 price tag.

“We have 60 years of commitment and community here,” Martinez said. “So many generations are here to celebrate.”

Young basketball players were happy to be back on the courts. 15-year-old Tyqwell Fauntleroy said it’s a “good time for Hagerstown.”

“We’re the underdogs around here,” he said. “We have fun and do what we have to do to win and play as one.”