WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Homelessness in Washington County has been an ongoing issue.

Though help is on the way from the state of Maryland in an effort to reduce the number of people who find themselves without a place to call home.

Director of Save our Children Support Group, Lisa Rhodes, knows the pain and suffering that comes with being homeless. Her friend Rachela Disandro was living in the streets when she was murdered last May. Unfortunately, she was just one of many homeless individuals.

“We can go in and turn our thermostat on, turn our air conditioner on, but for these people, that’s not an option.” Rhoades said. “So, if that can be made possible, then I think that would definitely be a good thing for our community.”

Director of the Office of Community Services, Danielle Meister, said the number of people facing homelessness has reduced over the years.

“We have about 5,300 people that experience homelessness, and that’s actually dropped since 2015,” she said. “So, since that time, we’ve had about a 36% reduction.”

While homelessness is on the decline in Washington County, there are still almost 200 people without a home. The state is providing the county with about $831,000 specifically to combat homelessness.

“These new bonus funds are going to support an increase in permanent housing assistance, as well as resources to help divert people from needing emergency shelter,” Meister said.

April Compton said she’s pleased to hear about the funding but is sad the funding came too late to help her goddaughter.

“We just recently lost one of our members of the community, Rachella [Disandro],” Compton said. “She was murdered and a lot of her friends and family that live on the streets are very worried and scared.”

Funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development should be dispersed in the next few weeks and is expected to offer assistance through 2025.