HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — High mortgage rates are impacting home sales in the region and across the U.S.

The National Association of Realtors said the interest rate for homes has doubled, making homeowners skittish about investing in real estate.

Though for some first-time buyers, there are incentives to get that starter home.

“If you’re a first-time homebuyer, check with your bank, there are some fabulous agreements and contracts that you can sign with Hagerstown and the county which would be great,” said Cathy Wantz with Real Estate Today.

A one-bedroom condo can be bought for an affordable price of $80,000 here, Wantz said.

The median home sales price across the U.S. is $400,000, just shy of a record high $413,000 from a few years ago, according to the National Association of Realtors.