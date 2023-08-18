WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — More than 2,000 people died in terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, a date known as one of America’s darkest days.

Motorcyclists across the country participate in America’s 9/11 Ride, an event sponsored by America’s 911 Foundation. The event honors those killed in the attacks, and more than 500 bikers are making their way from the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania to the Pentagon in Virginia before they head to the former site of the World Trade Center in New York.

“[We] remember the 2,977 people that we lost that day,” Executive Director, Roger Flick said.

Among the riders is Richard Pinnavaia who was working on the 35th floor of the South Tower when the attacks happened. He was able to make it out before the building collapsed, not realizing what took place.

“I was watching the TV and a guy goes, ‘Where you come from?’ and I’m like, ‘the World Trade Center,’ and he says, ‘That’s impossible,'” Pinnavaia recalled. “I say, ‘Why?’ and he says, ‘It’s no longer there,’ and at this point, I just found out like 10:30 in the morning, and I think I exited the building at about 9:30 a.m.”

For Kevin Hall and his wife Rachel, the America’s 911 Foundation ride holds special significance.

“I was one of the departments that responded to assist other police departments and in 2016 Rachel and I met at this ride, and we have done this ride ever since,” Hall said.

In addition to honoring those who died, the ride helps to raise money for scholarships.