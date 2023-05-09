WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With motorcycle fatalities in the state of Maryland increasing, the Motor Vehicle Association (MVA) is doing its part to bring safety awareness to both drivers and motorcyclists.

“We kick off Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month with a clear message — share the road,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

The MVA reported there were 78 fatal motorcycle accidents statewide in 2021. To increase safety awareness the state is bringing back its Fast-Track Licensing program which makes safety a priority.

“The program allows customers to take the knowledge test for the class M learner’s permit and the writing tests on the same day so no waiting time, Nizer explained. “You get to come in and be able to leave that day assuming you successfully pass with your motorcycle license and that’s certainly something we all want to encourage,” she adds.

Rick Barlop is a truck driver and motorcyclist and has seen firsthand how important for drivers and riders to be aware of their surroundings.

“Some people are not paying attention swerving in and out of traffic and I see a lot of that in my job,” said Barlop.

The MVA is partnering with ABATE of Maryland and hopes to make a bigger impact on overall education and awareness on the roads.

“So we just want everybody if you’re new to training, I took the advanced course and it taught me things that I didn’t know and I’ve been riding since I was a kid,” said Barlop. “So get educated and pay attention to what you’re doing.”

The Maryland Fast Track Licensing program will be available to customers by September of this year.