HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Access to quality, affordable health care can be a challenge, but this western Maryland community has formed a partnership.

The partnership will make doctors or other health care professionals available to those seeking medical help, regardless of the patient’s financial status.

Hagerstown’s Horizon Goodwill Industries has teamed up with Meritus Medical Center and the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission for a new clinic.

The goal of the clinic is to be sure those who are underserved can have access to reliable medical services.

“If you’re uninsured come on in,” said Brooke Grossman, Chief Mission Officer for Horizon Goodwill. “We’re going to work with somebody who is going to get you insured.”

Miranda Ramsey, vice president at Meritus Medical Center, said the clinic is looking forward to supporting the community by offering primary care, having walk-in services available and more.

At Thursday’s announcement of the new venture, Elizabeth Chung with the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission, said the state has “put a great deal of investment in terms of health equities.”

“We’re very happy today to celebrate this milestone in western Maryland,” she said.

Chung says the new venture in Hagerstown would not have been possible without the support of the Maryland General Assembly.