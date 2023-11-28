HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hagerstown Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are helping to keep those askew of the law on the straight and narrow.

The LEAD program, or Let Everyone Advance with Dignity, gets mental health professionals to intervene with offenders who commit “low-level” violations.

Local officials say the program helps address the root causes of crime.

“If their offence was related to substance abuse or a mental health issue,” says Vicki Sterling, county director of behavioral health, “They could be referred to our program as a possible alternative to facing a criminal charge.”

Those in the LEAD program could go from treatment to halfway houses and recovery homes to continue their journey with sobriety and “become part of the community,” said Andrea Barton, a specialist working with Sterling.

Hagerstown nonprofit, Brooke’s House, a residential recovery center for women fighting substance use disorder is a county partner of the LEAD program.