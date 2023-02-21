HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As the Hagerstown baseball stadium has started construction soon there will be a new five-story parking deck to go along with it. City officials said that this parking deck will not only add parking for the new stadium but also give parking for other businesses in the area.

“There was a traffic study that was done about 15 years ago, that targeted location for a parking deck with the thinking that to revitalize a lot of large buildings in the area. A parking deck would be needed to supply parking for renovated buildings, now 15 years later and what’s changed is the baseball stadium coming to downtown,” said City Engineer Rodney Tissue.

Rodney Tissue is an engineer for the city of Hagerstown. He says the parking deck will feature about 400 spaces less than 200 feet from the future stadium.

“The architect came up with a plan like a warehouse with brick cladding, and concrete columns. There’ll be public art on it because we are right adjacent to the cultural trail so that will be a call for artists to do scrims for the windows and the stair towers,” Tissue explained.

A note for motorists that construction will close one block of West Antietam Street for about 12 months but, will not affect effect any neighboring businesses.

“West Antietam Street between Rochester place and court place will be closed during the construction for a year. The rest of Antietam Street will be open,” said Tissue.

According to Tissue, the parking deck will also serve other businesses and the nearby courthouse.

“There are several businesses here their buildings are being renovated by the owners, including the Herald Mill building, which is a very large square footage that needs parking if it’s going to be renovated,” said Tissue.

Construction on the parking deck is expected to start in April.