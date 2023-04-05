HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s not unusual for people who are released from prison to become repeat offenders, and a new program in Maryland is addressing the situation, trying to prevent recidivism.

The program, launched by the Maryland Department of Labor, promotes entrepreneurship and teaches former inmates the basics of starting a business.

Gatekeepers, a nonprofit group in Hagerstown that helps “mainstream” released inmates, already is modeling the program.

Jennifer Collier, for example, started her own cleaning service and the business is growing.

“I would like to hire more people that had to go through the same troubles I had to go through,” said Collier.

Bill Gaertner, who runs Gatekeepers, said, “They can come out and start working for her as an entrepreneur and learn the business.”

Former inmates may qualify for grants of up to $60,000 to help launch their business ventures.

