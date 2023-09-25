HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — September is recognized as National Recovery Month.

In Washington County a “community health-needs assessment” concludes there is demand for overdose treatment facilities at a higher-than-average rate compared to other Maryland communities.

To address that need, two Washington County health care providers are partnering to open a convenient walk-in mental health care facility for patients six years or older. The joint venture combines the staffs of Brook Lane Health Services and Meritus Health.

“An individual can show up for these services [and] receive these services immediately, with no appointment and then receive the care that comes with that,” Jeffery O’Neal, CEO of Brook Lane, said.

Maulik Joshi, president & CEO of Meritus Health, said mental and behavioral health are “huge community need.”

“We are providing services that are for both a crisis as well as those that need walk-in urgent care,” Joshi said. “We think it’s going to be a huge plus for the community.”

The new facility is located on the the Meritus Health campus in Hagerstown at the orange concourse.