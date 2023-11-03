HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — First, it was the naming of the Hagerstown baseball team, now Hagerstown baseball lovers will have the opportunity to name the mascot of the flying boxcars.

“We’re very proud of our mascot, but he doesn’t have a name, so we’re asking the public for their help,” Director of Promotions and Marketing, Tom Burton said. “They did such a great job in naming the team the flying boxcars, so why not let the public the fans come up with the name of our mascot?”

With nominations open, baseball fans can recommend a name for the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars’ mascot and Burton says it should be something special.

“This mascot will be the face of our team for many years to come,” he said. “We’re going to have the mascot out in the community, so we want a fun name that people will get behind.”

Fans already are not in short supply when it comes to giving their suggestions.

“I think a good name for the mascot for the Flying Boxcars would be Willie, as in Boxcar Willie,” baseball fan Aaron House said.

“I think the name Ace would be great,” Another baseball enthusiast, Patrick Dingman, added.

Baseball lovers can put their bid in for the mascot’s name up until Nov. 15.